Amazon's hit tv series The Boys is expanding its universe as the streaming network just announced their hit superhero show is getting a spinoff. The series is still untitled but here is the premise. The show will be set at America’s only college for young-adult superheroes which just so happens to be run by the corporation that created the superhumans -- Vought International.

Despite focusing on younger heroes, and we use that term lightly, it will still have the same lack of respect for people while exploring the lives of hormonal, competitive superheroes as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. According to THR "It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys."

H ERE'S THE CAST OF YOUNG SUPER HEROES

Jaz Sinclair (When The Bough Breaks),

Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin),

Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor),

Reina Hardesty (Brockmire)

Maddie Phillips (Summerland)

Creator Eric Kripke is ready to grow saying, "Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days - which is an insane and true fact - our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes," said Kripke. "Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!"

Amazon is preparing for a huge 2022.