Comedy-drama hit "On My Block" is set to return for its fourth and final season on October 4, providing a fitting conclusion to the series.

In its upcoming final season, the group of bright and street smart friends will be featured two years after the events of the previous season, now having gone their separate ways. However, when a secret becomes unburied, they quickly learn that they can't just run for their past and that they will have to once again stick together if they are to survive.

"On My Block" is a comedy teen drama created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft for Netflix. It follows four teens in a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood called Freeridge as they forge a lifelong friendship through the trials of life.

Producers of the show have also released first look images for the cast members, including Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri and Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, and more.

The show made its debut on March 16, 2018, with a first season having ten episodes. It was renewed for a second season in March 2019, with the third season starting last March 2020. The show has received positive reviews for the diversity of its cast, the complex yet consistent storylines, and the performances of its cast members. A spin-off of "On My Block," titled "Freeridge," has also been ordered by Netflix from the showrunners.

