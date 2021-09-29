Over the past few days, fans have been weighing in their thoughts on Henry Cavill possibly taking the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig's last film as the famous British spy was released. The "Man of Steel Actor" actor broke his silence regarding his possible appearance in future movie franchises.

According to an interview with The Movie Dweeb, as reported by Comic Book, the "Enola Holmes" actor was grilled with a question regarding his interest in being a part of a future 007 film.

The interviewer clarified that he's not going to ask him about taking on the role of James Bond; instead, he suggested, "Would you ever consider going from Sherlock Holmes to a Bond Villain." (watch his interview below)

"If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I'd be very keen to explore further."



At the time of this writing, Barbara Broccoli has not confirmed whether they're considering Henry Cavill for a role; however, she mentioned that the hunt for Daniel Craig's replacement won't begin until 2022.

James Bond's Producer Says They Will Start 'Thinking About The Future' Next Year

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there have been rumors regarding Daniel Craig's possible replacement. However, speaking to BBC Radio 4, Broccoli confirmed that they won't be casting a new James Bond until next year.

Along with Michael G. Wilson, Broccoli said they hadn't finalized a decision about who would be the next British spy.

"We're not thinking about it at all, we want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future." She said.

In addition, Broccoli stated that Craig had been a great Bond actor and his possible successor has big shoes to fill.

Henry Cavill Previously Auditioned For James Bond But Was Rejected; What Happened?

In early reports, Cavill had his eyes on the role of James Bond in the past but was unable to succeed because of his physical appearance.

In a previous interview with Men's Health, the actor confirmed he auditioned for the role in the mid-2000s. One of the things he was asked to do was walk out of a bathroom with a towel wrapped around his waist.

Cavill said Bond director Martin Campbell rejected him because he looked "a little chubby."

Instead of being down, Cavill went on to take it as an inspiration and use it to start training and follow a strict diet.