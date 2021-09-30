Dog the Bounty Hunter found the biggest clues yet about Brian Laundrie's whereabouts, but nothing helped him to finally locate Gabby Petito's fiance.

After a long search on Wednesday, Dog the Bounty Hunter - whose real name is Duane Chapman - announced that he and his team found no conclusive evidence that Laundrie stayed on Egmont Key.

Chapman and his team went to Fort De Soto Park and its nearby island. He told the media that he was already close to finding the missing man that they also searched the secluded area in the southern part of the Pinellas County Island.

Upon arriving on Shell Island, they found a campsite and fresh Monster can indicating someone was recently on the scene.

Despite finding those clues, they revealed that they could not determine whether Laundrie was still on Egmont Key.

"This has been a very different search," he said, as quoted by his Instagram page. "Social media has enabled us to do this alongside everyone out there. America is along for the journey with us and I'm ready to do more!"

Before calling the Wednesday operation a failed one, Chapman said that the island could be a perfect spot for Gabby Petito's fiance to hide.

Previously, they visited Florida's Marco Island and set up a home base in the Sunshine State to intensify the search.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Aims To Speak to Laundrie Family

Things could have been easy for Chapman if only Laundrie's parents willingly cooperated with him.

Before the Wednesday search happened, he told Dr. Oz that Laundrie's parents surely knew something about his whereabouts since "parents always know 50 percent of the time."

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, have been denying any knowledge or involvement in their son's disappearance. They also refused to talk to Chapman despite the chaser's promise in bringing home Laundrie alive.

Instead of talking to Dog the Bounty Hunter, Laundrie's parents called 911 and reported his presence in front of their property. A 911 dispatcher informed the team about Roberta calling 911 about "a situation with the male."

The police already allowed Chapman and his team to try talking to the parents. However, the family is not open to speak with them. Their silence, unfortunately, means that Chapman and the authorities need to continue working without any words from the family.

