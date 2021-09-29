Willie Nelson reportedly makes his family worried over his potential "numbered days" as the singer and actor still works at 88.

While he nears marking nine decades of his life, Willie Nelson continues to hold tours and appear on different shows. In the past years, he has already been showing alarming signs of his deteriorating health. In fact, he already suffers from minor illnesses and finds it difficult to stand and walk normally.

Because of this, his family reportedly feels like the singer would die sooner than expected.

A new report by National Enquirer revealed that Nelson has been struggling with breathing while ensuring aches and pains all over his body.

The singer confessed to smoking and drinking for years in the past. Those worsened his health and contributed to the problems he is experiencing now.

His deteriorating status also forced him to stop smoking cannabis.

Despite his health concerns, Nelson continues to perform and expresses no plans on stopping anytime soon. His family, in return, is thinking about the singer and actor's numbered days.

"He refuses to quit the road and his family and many of his friends fear it'll do him in!" the source said. "[He] would rather drop dead on stage than stop performing."

His son, Lukas, and wife Annie choose to take care of him whenever he tours to ensure his safety.

Is Willie Nelson Dying?

The news outlet's report about Nelson's deteriorating health is somewhat true. Obviously, Nelson is already at that point in life where he starts feeling pains he never felt before.

However, his retirement or plans to slow down will never be offered on the table as Nelson himself refuses to leave the industry.

Earlier this year, he appeared in an interview with Parade where he revealed that retiring is not something he does not even want to think about.

Instead of worrying about his last days, the singer reportedly focuses on the good life that he currently has. When asked what his secret to a good life is, he responded with, "Think positive."

"I wrote a song called "Pay for the Day." You've got to do something to pay for the day. I get up, I jog a little bit. I do little workouts, and singing is good too, for my lungs. That's another thing that my entire body misses [during the quarantine]," he went on.

With that said, his fans can expect to see more of him in the next few months or years.

