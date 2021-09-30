Wendy Williams is about to open her show's season 13 in a few days.

Unfortunately, she'll be opening "The Wendy Williams Show" without any guests.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, she'll be talking about many topics ranging from her COVID-19 battle and her rumored summer beau but will be doing it solo.

There will be a full hour of her and 'Hot Topics,' which usually doesn't happen on a Monday show, but she reportedly has a lot of things to spill.

All eyes will be on the newly-recovered host after being hospitalized for psychiatric issues a few days after testing positive for COVID-19.

"There's a lot to talk about, and she knows everyone will be watching."

It's unclear why she won't have any guests, but perhaps other celebrities are just staying away from her for a while after contracting COVID-19.

The show's team has recently teased the 57-year-old media personality's return with a new promo video they posted on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.

"Wendy's back Monday. What's your premiere day snack?" the caption read.

"The Wendy Williams Show" will be back on Oct. 4, from the original Sept. 20 release date.

Though fans have yet to hear from her, Page Six's insider revealed that Wendy is "doing better and she's excited."

"Right now the focus is her in that purple chair, getting back to what she does best. That's what it's all about."

Meanwhile, in another report, it has been revealed that Wendy Williams might walk away from her award-winning talk show because of her health issues.

READ ALSO: Wendy Williams NOT Returning To 'The Wendy Williams Show?" -- 'Too Soon' After Her Hospitalization

Is "The Wendy Williams Show" Nearing Its End?

An insider told The Sun that the author is "stressed" ahead of her season premiere - which could also be the last.

They spilled, "The show is set to air through the 2021-2022 season. There is no decision beyond that, but she could very well walk away. She's over it."

Although this upcoming season has been delayed because of the daytime host's health issue, the show should have gotten an update by now if the network chooses to renew.

The insider noted, "Normally by now they would have announced the renewal long ago. But there is still no word yet beyond 2022."

"Here we are about to be at the start of it and yet there is no announcement on the show's future beyond this season."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly In Therapy -- Trouble In Paradise?