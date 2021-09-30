Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned from New York on a private plane furnished by the business most notable for making Cindy Crawford the world's wealthiest supermodel. Is there a possibility that Meghan Markle will be the next Cindy Crawford?

Or how about the next Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Clarkson, and Heidi Klum? All the aforementioned names had beauty product lines with Guthy-Renker, which brought them millions of dollars.

If Meghan Markle is being courted by Guthy-Renker with all this special treatment, her career is likley to change very soon. If she appears in an infomercial, she can possibly earn BIG by doing something a royal has never done, as reported by Daily Mail UK.

After a three-day VIP tour of New York City, DailyMail.com published exclusive photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex disembarking from Guthy-Dassault Renker's Falcon jet in Santa Barbara on Saturday, sparking speculation that Meghan could be planning her own product lines with the controversial company.

It remains to be seen whether such a deal can happen, but it's already established that Guthy-Renker has been involved in a number of controversies. This can make the image of Meghan Markle be the talk of the town once more. It has been penalized in California for illegal business tactics, placed under federal investigation and sued for $26 million by thousands of women who say their shampoo caused them to lose their hair, and its ads have been prohibited in the United Kingdom for misleading' consumers.

Crawford and Guthy-Renker launched Meaningful Beauty, an anti-aging skincare line, in 2005, and promoted it with a flurry of on-the-nose infomercials. Crawford is questioned in front of a studio audience about her apparent ability to "defy the aging process" in one advertisement masquerading as a chat show piece, with a honey-toned voiceover asking if the whole thing is "magic."

Guthy-Renker has shown at least 11 of Crawford's infomercials on national television by 2015, including on the retail channel QVC.

This year, the range expanded to include hair products. Meghan's foray into the realm of beauty goods and infomercials would be very unusual for a member of the royal family. It's simply unorthodox. More so when the company has a very dubious record.

Harry and Meghan's public relations team at Sunshine Sachs are likely to be exhausted from doing damage control if possible links to the infomercial giant will further continue.

But then, since stepping down from her senior royal position and taking her husband into the US with her, it's not as if they have been acting in royally orthodox manners.

