Following her divorce from ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston is now ready to fall in love again.

She's NOT keen on marrying though, but already has some criteria she wants her next boyfriend to meet. She said so herself.

The "Friends" actress, 52, divorced actor and director Theroux in 2018, only three years after they married. After a highly publicized failed marriage with Brad Pitt before this, it is not surprising that she would now have qualms about ever marrying again. She's friends with both exes though.

While thoughts of marrying elude her, this does not mean she's closing her heart off to the idea of love. Jennifer is still unmarried after three years, but she's eager to socialize again and date the right person, potentially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. On Bruce Bozzi's SiriusXM show Lunch with Bruce, Rachel Green confessed that now is "the moment" for her to find "the one." It's brave of her to share that.

Jennifer, who was previously married to Brad Pitt for five years until their divorce in 2005, told the presenter that she needed some alone time following her second divorce, but that she's now ready to open herself up to the possibility of love once more.

She said (via Mirror), "I think it's time." She said she believes that she's ready to share myself with someone else.

She explained that for quite a long while, the idea does not appeal to her. She said she truly enjoyed being single and on her own.

She even detailed how she was in a relationship ever since she was 20, so being single after Theroux and her divorced truly made her happy for a while. Now that she's ready, Jennifer is certain about the qualities her future spouse must possess after two unsuccessful marriages.

The "Along Came Polly" actress is looking for a partner with a great sense of humour and with whom she can have a discussion that just "flows." She also said the man must be confident, not arrogant. Most of all, the guy has to have a good sense of humor, generous, and considerate.

Finding the man would not lead to a wedding though. "I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents," Aniston firmly said.



