Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 disclosed on Twitter in June that he had been diagnosed with cancer and posted updates on his treatments and chemotherapy along the road.

Worried fans stay tuned for updates all the time. He finally made a VERY positive one. Hoppus announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he is cancer-free after a months-long fight.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer-free!!" the Blink-182 co-frontman wrote in his obviously elated Instagram post. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

What does this mean for him now though?

According to him, this does not mean he's already 100% worry-free. Hoppus added that he still has "to get scanned every six months" to monitor his progress. He added that it will be on December when he can say he's completely normal if things go well.

"It'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed," he wrote.

In a July Twitch stream, Hoppus elaborated on his diagnosis, shocking and scaring fans since he said he was already in stage 4 of his diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer that that his mother had. The silver lightning is that his mother also able to beat it. His chemotherapy ordeal was quite tough.

"The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked," Hoppus said in the stream. "The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing." Celebrity friends come out to cheer for him on this positive development.

"Just the best," John Mayer commented on the post.

DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) lymphoma that can arise in lymph nodes or outside of the lymphatic system, in the gastrointestinal tract, testes, thyroid, skin, breast, bone, or brain," reads a fact sheet by the Lymphoma Research Foundation. Left untreated, it can be very fatal.

