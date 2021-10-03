Amber Heard once again faced backlash from the crowd as she visited Paris Fashion Week on a Sunday afternoon, October 3, for L'Oreal.

The star and her co-ambassadors, Camilla Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Helen Mirren, visited the French cosmetic brand's fashion show. And as reported by Daily Mail, the celebrities were accompanied by an assortment of models and dancers as they were "on hand to help L'Oreal unveil their spring-summer 2022 range at the biannual event."

On that day, the 35-year-old "Aqua Man" actress posed on the long catwalk wearing a plunging pale pink jumpsuit, detailed with feathers on her shoulder and split sleeves. She also had her blonde hair down in loose waves and a dash of bright red lipstick.

Paris Fashion Week Crowd Unpleased

Most of the world knows that Amber Heard is still in the midst of legal battles with ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp over domestic abuse.

And in the most recent news, the actress filed a new subpoena dragging Los Angeles Police officers who dealt with the 2016 incident to reveal who abused whom, per Deadline.

Actress Amber Heard was booed as she left a Paris Fashion week venue. pic.twitter.com/370VAnFND7 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) October 3, 2021

A video of Heard had gone viral as she was spotted leaving the L'Oreal venue, but instead of hearing joyous cheers, all she got was the crowds' constant booing. While she walked through on the way to her car, she also received a follow-up comment, "We don't believe you!"

The video got supported by numerous Twitter users claiming that she "deserved" it, and it was "satisfying" to look at while dubbed as an abuser by the crowd.

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

The tag under "Amber" showed numerous support to Johnny Depp as they compared two situations with the word "believe," connected to the ex-couple. Many users also reacted to the video that it was the funniest thing they had ever seen as soon as her name trended.



More hashtags were lifted under the comments section using #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser showing their full support to the "Fantastic Beasts" actor, as they claimed he was the abused, not the other way around.

Amber Heard getting booed in Paris is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week…! #justiceforJohnnyDepp 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/2bzcietHj8 — pirate🏴‍☠️ #justiceforjohnnydepp (@sharron67204447) October 3, 2021



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had been married for two years, and the wife filed for divorce, claiming that the actor became abusive during their relationship. According to USA Today, Depp and Heard's next trial will be held on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

