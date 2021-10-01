Kelly Clarkson officially won her $10.4 million worth Montana Ranch amid ex-husband Brandon Blackstock claiming the property in their divorce settlements.

According to the divorce judge, the singer completely owns the 2019 auction-bought ranch alone, per TMZ.

The source also reported Blackstock argued that they purchased the house during their marriage, which means he also has a right to it. The report continued to mention that the "Since You've Been Gone" singer is the sole person on the title, as an agreement from her prenup stated that she keeps everything she bought alone during their marriage.

August Rulings Remains

Kelly Clarkson filed her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in June 2020. And by September 2021, the "Already Gone" singer was declared legally single.

Knowing that the ex-manager has the ranch as his primary residence, Daily Mail reported that Blackstock refused to move out of the house. He also wanted to split in half their Vintage Valley property and even half of the singer's income she earned throughout their marriage.

But, a judge reportedly stopped his request. As mentioned in TMZ's report in August, Laura Wasser, Clarkson's attorney, asked the judge for permission to sell the property. In response from Blackstock's lawyers, they objected as there was no ruling on the prenuptial agreement during that time.

TMZ reported that Clarkson would keep the lion's share of their assets, including the property where Blackstock currently resides.



A Win For Kelly Clarkson

The judge even ordered Blackstock to "carry the financial burden of his Montana ranch," which costs around $81,000 per month to run in expenses.

By summer, it was claimed Kelly shared the news to her fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande that her prenup was upheld. As a source told the outlet, while on taping, an email revealed good news regarding her prenup, making her keep a bulk of her assets and income.



Kelly has been more successful compared to her ex-husband as she has a stable singing career, a talk show, and being one of "The Voice" judges. In July, documents also showed Clarkson's income that costs over $2.4 Million a month.

And to wrap it all up, Clarkson was also awarded for primary custody of their minor children: 7-year-old River and 5-year-old Remington.

