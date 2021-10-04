Prince Harry no longer has royal fans' approval after the Duke of Sussex chose Meghan Markle over the monarchy.

The recent YouGov poll slapped Prince Harry with the truth as more royal fans refused to acknowledge his and Meghan's works. It also proved that, despite their recent engagements in New York, the royal couple became more irrelevant than ever.

In September, Prince Harry's popularity dropped by 10 percent, making him hit his lowest point ever. Forbes columnist Guy Martin assumed that the embarrassing turn of events was caused by the British public's choice not to believe the royal anymore.

"Harry is tanking in the polls in Britain - not that that fact, itself, matters at all to the man or to his current endeavours - but the reason he's tanking is that the British have stopped believing what he says," Martin wrote, as quoted by Express UK.

He added that his exit from the royal family is continuously affecting his life in the US, and it could potentially damage him even more in the future.

How Insignificant Prince Harry Has Become

As of the writing, the Duke of Sussex's popularity reached 31 percent on YouGov's poll, while 44 percent of correspondents said they disliked him already.

The Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, also lost more approval as her rating dropped to 26 percent from the previous 29 percent.

The columnist added that these dips in the Duke and Duchess' popularity may be due to their "wheel-spinning" engagements that do not make sense.

"The spike downwards for Harry is partly a result of the couple's flailing in all sorts of - admittedly admirable, charitable - directions at once, their engagement in mental health initiatives, pandemic relief, child welfare, among others, across a wide variety of platforms," he went on.

The new poll results marked the biggest decline in public opinion of the former senior royal members.

As of the writing, Queen Elizabeth II remains the most popular royal family member with 80 percent public approval.

Meanwhile, in comparison, Prince Harry's rating is less than half of his brother Prince William's 78 percent approval rating. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, soars high with 75 percent.

Following them are Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with 54 percent and 42 percent ratings, respectively.

With the continuous decline in Prince Harry and Meghan's approval, they would likely follow Prince Andrew's footsteps as the least popular royal member.

