Did Katie Couric lose her chance to land a job on a network again after her memoir's leak?

Following her "TODAY Show" exit, Couric planned to drop a 500-page book "Going There." While it should not be an issue to see someone take a different path, the former anchor made it worse by slamming several people on her memoir.

For what it's worth, Daily Mail released the manuscript, which contained statements from Couric against her ex-boyfriends and former "TODAY Show" colleagues. She even took a jab at Prince Harry in the same book.

Although the book is not available yet, the leaked pages stirred criticisms due to the longtime anchor's unfriendly and harsh words.

As a result, she reportedly harmed her future stints on other networks and shows.

Katie Couric in Trouble?

After the leak emerged, several sources suggested that Couric would never get a job on any TV network or cable channel ever again.

"She'll be stuck with her newsletter and Instagram Stories for the rest of her working life even though the book oozes of her desperation to be back on network television hosting her own show," the sources claimed.

Another suggested that, instead of "Going There," Couric should have titled her memoir to "Burned Bridges by Catty Couric.

Despite Couric's jabs, a spokesperson for the publishing company, Little, Brown and Company, expressed their excitement over "heartfelt, hilarious, and very honest memoir."

With that demand, it is unsafe to claim that Couric would no longer land another job. In fact, the publicity she would create through the book might be a positive addition to the reasons why a network should hire her.

What Couric Said?

For those waiting for the book's release but who are already curious about what it says, multiple news outlets released excerpts from the book.

Daily Mail noted that Couric began her slamming session with Ashleigh Banfield. In the book, she recalls how she gave him the cold shoulder early in her career as it would have been self-sabotage if she helped her.

She also lambasted her "TODAY Show" replacement, Deborah Norville, and called her "relentless perfection" a major turn-off. Couric then claimed how the staff fought back with an insurgency when she left the show to join CBS' Evening News.

The former "TODAY Show" anchor dropped the most surprising claim yet about Prince Harry reeks of cigarettes and alcohol all the time.

