The audience and the staff had highly anticipated Owen Wilson's debut hosting on "Saturday Night Live," as the actor took over hosting duties with Kacey Musgraves.

Last October 2, the actor had opened up the segment with an ode to the previous season in his monologue. "A lot has changed since last season. The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half."

Entertainment Tonight reported that Owen brought up "The Talk" show issue in one of his skits, which caught the viewers' attention.

Owen's Take on "The Talk" Issue

"It has to be on TV. For HIPPA reasons, we either can't tell anybody or have to tell everybody. No middle ground," Wilson joked. This was about the recent happenings revolving around former hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who were pulled off from the show after receiving false-positive COVID test results.

That night, the guests Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner joined the two hosts roasting the talk show.

According to People, the late-night show also confirmed Kim Kardashian as part of the hosting line-up. The reality TV starlet will be paired with Halsey as her musical guest next Saturday. Rami Malek and Young Thug will appear on the 16th just before Jason Sudeikis come back with Brandi Carlile.

Owen Wilson Takes Over Twitter

The internet has been raving about the "Starsky & Hutch" star ever since his appearance on the comedic skit show announced on Twitter.

We’re live with Owen Wilson and @KaceyMusgraves on NBC and Peacock! #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/HSrAdasAwf — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 3, 2021

Fans WThe reactions range from "Owen Wilson world domination" to "I just know I'll never be the same after Owen Wilson's SNL episode airs." However, everyone agrees that the celebrity is one of the most anticipated hosts on "Saturday Night Live" to the point that this fan tweeted out, "I CAN'T GET OVER HOW BRIGHT OWEN WILSONS SMILE IS... I'M SO GLAD HE'S HOSTING SNL" "Andrew and Luke supporting Owen on his first SNL monologue!!! That's just so cute." said another user who noticed the supporters that Owen brought to tonight's show- namely the remaining Wilson brothers



Crazy enough, it seems like he can see right through the screen with this line "...Put on your coziest flannel"- HOW ARE YOU SEEING INTO MY LIVING ROOM OWEN WILSON?!!" said one fan.

“…Put on your coziest flannel” - HOW ARE YOU SEEING INTO MY LIVING ROOM OWEN WILSON?!! #SNL pic.twitter.com/N2AJAJduPX — Shallene Holley (@ShalleneHolley) October 3, 2021

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL SNL IS BACK TONIGHT!!!!!! OWEN WILSON AND KACEY MUSGRAVES LET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!" another watcher from home excitedly tweeted. Lastly, everyone's dying wish was answered today as "Owen Wilson said kachow on snl we've won" and "SNL GAVE US BALD OWED WILSON EVERYONE..."



