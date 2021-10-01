Morning show host Natalie Morales officially announced that she is stepping down in NBC News after working under the broadcasting company for 22 years.

According to Variety, Morales revealed her reason why she plans to leave, and her response is "to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure."

Morales is still expected to contribute with "Dateline" for the rest of the year and give out her on-air farewell on "Today" in the following weeks.

Sources stated that Morales started her journey with NBCUniversal somewhere between 2002 and 2006 as an anchor on MSNBC. She replaced Ann Curry as a newsreader for "Today" in 2011 and moved to California to work with "Access." By 2020, she joined "Dateline."

Morales To Continue Hosting In NBC's Rival?

Despite NBC News declining to release more details regarding her departure, Daily Mail revealed a statement from a close source that she is expected to appear in CBS' mid-afternoon program "The Talk." The panelist was said to be taking over Sharon Osbourne's "disastrous" departure from the show.

Osbourne revealed in an interview that the controversy made her look racist as she defended her long-time friend, Pierce Morgan, who was also called a racist for coming after Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

She, later on, lost her job in the show and immediately got "cancelled" by social media, leading to death threats against her and her family.

A source from CBS said, "We need to save the show after the disastrous exit of Sharon Osbourne. Natalie is a beloved star of news and her gravitas can help us turn The Talk around."

"The Talk" is hosted by Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. And as the insider added, "With Natalie joining Jerry, we believe we have the opportunity to float and fix a sinking ship."

The TV presenter shared a statement on Friday, October 1, regarding her departure, "To my Dateline and Today show families, it's very hard to say goodbye... and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later."

"I'm eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead."

