Lindsay Lohan is bringing a brand-new podcast to the airways. According to Deadline, the 35-year-old actress has signed a deal with Red Arrow Studios' Studio71 for an unannounced podcast that would debut late 2021 or early next year.

Her newest project comes ahead of LiLo's comeback to acting with her next Netflix rom-com, which is set to begin production next month, according to reports. If all goes well, then her return to stardom might be guaranteed already. Not that she ever really truly just vanished out of the limelight.

Despite being such a well-known media personality, whether she was acting or not, the former child star believes that people still have not seen most of her "sides." The podcast will be the perfect opportunity to re-introduce her quirky self.

According to Deadline, the former child star is looking forward to giving listeners "a opportunity to explore a never-before-seen side" of herself and would "reveal her true voice." 'I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,' the Mean Girls star said. 'I'm looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries."

ALSO READ: Megxit True Reason: Meghan Markle and Prince Discovered 'Conspiracy' Against Their Royal Positions?

Studio71 also has great things to say about this.

It stated," We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71's podcast network and can't wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work." It added, "with her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world."

Meanwhile, it has already been confirmed that the actress will play a pampered hotel heiress with amnesia in a forthcoming holiday romantic comedy, comparable to Goldie Hawn's 1987 film Overboard.

"Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," Netflix penned on social media when first announcing the movie. This is a massively great news for those who miss her.

The bad news is, the dropping of the movie will not happen on Christmas per se even if the film will allegedly be included in their yearly schedule of very popular holiday films, such as Emma Roberts' Holidate and the Christmas Prince trilogy.

Instead, it will be shown earlier, in one of the days leading to Christmas. This could be a good news for some who could no longer wait to see her back acting and bad for others.

ALSO READ: Tom Daley Almost Died: Olympic Gold Diver Details How He Secretly Fought to Live Before Big Event