Megxit shocked many, especially when the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stepping down of their royal roles were allegedly about having no privacy and financial independence. They wanted both and sought these in America. A new report has now claimed that a conspiracy "discovered' by the two is the real reason.

According to an author, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the Royal family was against them after the Queen shared a portrait with her heirs last year. The Queen tweeted a photo of herself with the three royals next in line to the throne, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, to commemorate the start of 2020.

The Sussexes, according to the Daily Mirror, were very distressed by the photo. Andrew Morton believes it made Meghan and Harry rethink their place in The Firm in a revised edition of his unauthorised book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess."

He writes, "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them"

"The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry," he added.

Morton alleges that the Queen verified his fears when she postponed a meeting with Harry to discuss his royal destiny.

"This sense that, despite their international popularity, they were low down the royal totem pole was confirmed when Harry arranged to meet the Queen for a grandson-to-grandmother chat in early January. At the last minute the meeting was postponed. Harry suspected classic internal politics, his family concerned that anything the Queen agreed during informal conversations would be used by Harry as a negotiating tactic," the author further alleged.

Only a few days later, on January 8, Meghan and Harry stunned the world when they announced on social media that they would be stepping down from their top positions. Saying they had spent "many months" reflecting over the decision, they explained they planned to "carve out a progressive new role within [the] institution" while becoming financially independent.

The couple have since spoken out about their decision to quit in two high profile interviews. In two high-profile interviews since then, the pair has spoken out about their choice to leave.

Harry was first to discuss their decision, while taking an open top bus tour around LA with James Corden. He said: "It was never walking away. It was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like." "It was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic" he added. "So I did what any husband and any father would do, I need to get my family out of here," he added.

