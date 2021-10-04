It has been more than a year since the movie "Parasite" made its historical feat at the Oscars, and actress Cho Yeo-Jeong recently revealed a secret behind her meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Cho and the "Titanic" actor met for the first time during the 92nd Academy Awards, where the movie she starred in won four awards.

Yet, a photo of them smiling at each other has once again resurfaced the social media as she leaked their conversation to the public on her recent "Saturday Night Live Korea" appearance.

Leonardo With Music Taste

Recently, it was confirmed by iMBC, that the actress has returned to "SNL" once again after nine years, and for the fifth episode of its second season, she appeared as the guest host.

Per this article, during a skit with comedian Shin Dongyup, the actress revealed the story behind her picture with DiCaprio.

The actor came up to the group of "Parasite" actors, and when he spoke with Yeo-Jeong, she asked the most go-to icebreaker, "Do you know BTS?" In Cho's words, she said, "Yeah, he caught me on a brief moment right before we went up to the stage to be awarded. He congratulated me on the win. I asked him if he knows BTS."

Actress Jo Yeojung was on SNL Korea and was asked about a 📸 of her talking w/ @LeoDiCaprio at the Oscars. She said “It was a short moment as we went to accept the award. DiCaprio congratulated me on winning, so I asked, "Do you know BTS?" & he said he liked Blood Sweat & Tears.” pic.twitter.com/JoZFRmJ5pr — bora 🍇 (slow) (@modooborahae) October 3, 2021



The actress also added, "He said he likes 'Blood, Sweat, and Tears." Later in their conversation, the actor even managed to ask one more thing, "He asked for my number too so I recited it quickly before I had to leave," Cho said.

DiCaprio ARMY Approved?

Soon as articles were published in Korea, the news spread in ARMY Twitter community, which became a surprise as BTS reached the A-list Hollywood star.

Ofc Dicaprio have good taste I know how to choose my men. @BTS_twt having a platonic crush on Leo since I was 12 years old. My dream is having a picture of Jimin and Leo together 😂 my two biggest crushes https://t.co/MbDlXt1rIr — sunmoonsadness (@sunmoonsadness) October 3, 2021



The fans have called this moment a part of "BTS World Domination," and they were also happy that the actor mentioned a song beyond the group's hit songs.

More even said that "The Aviator" actor has a great "taste" in music for liking "Blood, Sweat, and Tears," considering that it was released in 2016 for their second studio album, "Wings."

TWO THINGS. LEO DICAPRIO LIKING BS&T?!?!??!?!?? ✨TASTE✨AND BTS BEING THE ICE BREAKER 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/ZT73ektRx9 — Choon-hee⁷ 𐤀🐙💜 (@jungoobear) October 3, 2021

"Parasite" and BTS became representatives of the Korean entertainment industry, and it is known that both are fans of each other as well.

i read 'do you know bts?' in Jin's voice. anyways DiCaprio has GOOD FKN TASTE https://t.co/vJ02uq7Cvx pic.twitter.com/R1kup0sS5O — Mar 🌈🇧🇿 (@besslyricistRM) October 3, 2021



Cho Yeo-Jeong is a South Korean actress who starred in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," which Bong Joon Ho directed. She also recently appeared in tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama, "High Class."

