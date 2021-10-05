Leah Remini graced the final season of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and viewers were left with mouths agape because of what she accused the Emmy award-winning host.

What Happened to Leah Remini on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'?

On the Oct. 5 episode of the show, Ellen DeGeneres interviewed Leah Remini with a Halloween theme.

The actress cut her story short of telling the "Finding Dory" actress, "No, because you're acting really interested."

"So, like, I don't know if you're doing that thing we're you're like, into my story."

Then the scandal-scarred TV host responded to the actress, saying, "I'm always interested.

However, Leah wasn't having any of it that she leaned across to playfully stop Ellen's arm while claiming, "You're not, Ellen! Stop."

The "King of Queens" actress made eye contact with Ellen twice before she pulled her arm away, and then Leah missed on the third attempt of slapping.

But the awkward moment was later brushed off and covered with a sweet moment, with the 51-year-old Brooklyn native saying, "I love you, I miss you and I'm so happy to be here on your last season. But anyway, thank you for having me."

Leah Remini immediately jumped back into the story she was talking about before she interrupted herself and said, "Anyways, back to me."

What Was Leah Remini's Story on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show?'

The "Second Act" star talked to Ellen about her and her husband Angelo Pagan's attempts to scare their daughter, Sofia, in the Halloween-themed interview of the show.

A picture was flashed on the screen as they were chatting, with Leah and Angelo have seen wearing a mask as they admitted that their 17-year-old daughter was tough to scare.

Leah Remini defended her actions of scaring her child, telling Ellen, "It's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."

The Hollywood star also shared a story when she had her assistant hide in her dance instructor's car.

But that was when she had to break off mid-sentence because she believed Ellen DeGeneres wasn't listening, hence, the dialogue above.

'Ellen' The Final Season

In May, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that this season would be her last one, following months of allegations of toxic work environment from the host and its higher management.

Though she reportedly apologized to her staff and even publicly, the viewership of her show plummeted, and there's no saving it anymore.

