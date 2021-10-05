Jennifer Lopez reportedly skipped the red carpet premiere of her boyfriend Ben Affleck's movie, "The Tender Bar," because of his co-star.

"The Tender Bar" is about a coming-of-age drama, and Affleck, along with George Clooney, stars in the movie. The latter is also the director of the film.

While fans are once again excited to see Bennifer 2.0 on the red carpet and immersed in their PDA, it was reported that the "Maid in Manhattan" actress skipped out on the event because she "can't stand" Clooney.

Does JLo Have Beef with George Clooney?

An insider revealed to The Sun, "Jen famously did not get along with George Clooney when they made 'Out of Sight' together. They couldn't stand each other."

Their movie was released in 1998 and is an American crime comedy film adapted from the 1996 novel written by Elmore Leonard.

The movie received critical acclaim and even became a box office success.

The insider said, "So it's funny that Ben's new movie is with George and it's no coincidence that Jen was not photographed on the red carpet with him, posing with George and [wife] Amal."

In pictures circulated online, Ben Affleck can be seen leaving the premiere with a cigarette in his hand. According to photographers at the scene, Jennifer Lopez stayed in the car throughout the red-carpet event.

The insider further said that bridges "need to be repaired" before Lopez and Clooney become friends again.

JLo and George Clooney Really Have Bad Blood?

Neither A-list celebrities touched on any hostility that happened between them during the filming of their movie.

However, the "Jenny From the Block" singer talked about her on-screen kisses, particularly the "Ocean's Eleven" star.

When asked by Jon Stewart on The Daily Show about their kiss, the mom-of-two said, "He was okay. He was alright."

While it's not been confirmed, it's best to take The Sun's report with a grain of salt. There are so many possible reasons why JLo wasn't on the red carpet with her beau at the time.

But one thing is for sure, that even though they are not spotted publicly, Ben Affleck admits that "life is good" amid his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck is 'Very Happy'

In a recent interview with Extra, the "Daredevil" actor confessed how happy he is in his life.

"It's a very happy time in my life. Life is good."

JLo and Affleck gave their relationship another try 17 years after calling off their wedding and splitting, but now, they're ready to provide themselves with another go.

In an interview with AdWeek, Affleck gushed about his girlfriend, saying, "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is."

