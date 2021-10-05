Wendy Williams is not okay.

The media personality reportedly feels "broken."

As previously reported, the host of the famous "The Wendy Williams Show" struggles with addiction that led to her hospitalization last while also battling COVID-19.

The 57-year-old star was rushed to the hospital last month in New York due to psychiatric reasons but was discharged a few days later.

Weeks leading up to her recent health scares, an insider revealed to The Sun that she was drinking every day even while filming her show.

While the past few months it seemed like she was doing okay, in another report by The Sun, it was revealed that she is still not over the betrayal of what her ex-husband Kevin Hunter did, which contributed to her downward spiral.

The 49-year-old man had a baby with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. When Wendy found out, she immediately filed for divorce despite being married for 20 years.

Wendy also opened up about her addiction, which stemmed from the betrayal to her viewers. At the time, she confessed to living in a sober house.

But now, it's like she's back to square one again, and her ex and his baby mama also play a significant role in whatever she's going through now.

The publication's insider said, "She's getting better but she has been broken for a while and much of it is because of the way she feels her ex-husband and his new family are enjoying the fruits of her labor."

They further said, "She is hurt and betrayed and realizes how staying in an abusive situation has hurt her health."

Wendy Williams couldn't help but be depressed because Kevin was "the love of her life."

It was difficult for her to see that he built another family with somebody else while she was left alone being lonely.

The insider added that though she tried to date other people and move on from Kevin's cheating, Wendy reportedly finds it hard to meet anyone she can share and open her life to.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp Virginia Trial To Call On One Famous Witness to To Give Evidence Against Amber Heard

Wendy Williams Not Returning to Her Show?

Fans were excited to watch Wendy Williams on the upcoming season premiere of her show. However, they might have to wait a little longer.

On Sept. 30, her show's Instagram page announced that they wouldn't be returning with new shows on Oct. 4 as previously planned.

An insider also revealed that she could "very well walk away" when it comes to her show's 14th season because Wendy is reportedly "over it."

READ MORE:Ben Affleck Wants Jennifer Lopez To Stop Being 'Extremely' Clingy, Be Apart for a Bit?