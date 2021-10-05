Rob Kardashian has been out of the spotlight over the past years, and he recently surprised fans when he made a rare appearance on his sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram post. Now, a source is spilling all the details why the only Kardashian boy decided to step back from reality TV; can fans still expect him in the future?

According to an insider close to the TV star who spoke to E! News, Rob is enjoying his "low-key life" in Calabasas away from the paparazzi and the public eye.

Regarding his big comeback on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reboot on Hulu, it seems like fans won't see him on their TV screens soon as the insider reveals he doesn't want to participate in the show.

Despite Rob's decision to ditch the show from his commitments, the source clarified that he's in a good headspace right now and considering making an appearance on the reality series in the future.

Why Did Rob Kardashian Step Away From The Spotlight? Is It Health-Related?

The insider explained that the reason behind Rob's hiatus is he needed some alone time and "get his mindset straight."

There seems to be an improvement in the "Arthur George" founder as the source mentioned that he's currently "living a very healthy lifestyle," works out a few days a week, and is eating healthier.

Rob has been open about his body image struggles and needs to step away to focus on his mental health.

His sisters are also big supporters of him as they have reportedly motivated Rob throughout his journey, but his biggest motivator would be his 4-year-old child, Dream Kardashian.

"Dream is his life, and he makes effort to make sure she is around all of the cousins and is in a stable environment," the source dishes.

Rob Kardashian's Rare Family Appearance

Kris Jenner is reportedly proud of Rob for how much he's grown up and faced his struggles.

The insider concluded their statement by saying Rob has been enjoying weekly family dinner nights, and they are happy to have him around as he comes more often.

Rob Kardashian's Custody Battle With Blac Chyna

In early reports, Rob had a messy custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna.

Last year, the former couple had worked out a new custody arrangement for their daughter as they agreed to share physical custody of the child throughout the week with alternate schedules.

Last Valentine's day, Chyna gave an update on her relationship with Rob, saying everything's good and they're in a "positive headspace."

