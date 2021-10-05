Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have stepped down from their senior royal positions more than a year ago already, but people can see them still acting like they are representatives of the family. It's unclear whether this is just something they cannot avoid, or if they are truly (allegedly) milking the royals - sharing tidbits about them, talking as if they know grand world affairs - while they still can.

Experts claimed that they are not likely to be able to do that forever. Soon enough, their non-royal status will catch up with them. If they truly went to the US to become private individuals, then this should not be a problem. However, if they have other plans, then they should really start preparing now.

Despite behaving like they do, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will never represent the Royal Family again, according to experts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come under fire for acting as if their recent trip to New York was a state visit, visiting top lawmakers and delivering significant speeches on vaccines and Covid-19.

he duo basically gave up all royal obligations after embarrassing the Royal Family by openly leaving for the sake of their "privacy" early last year. Despite this, Harry and Meghan have been accused of creating a "alternative" Royal Family by using Spotify podcasts, Netflix films, huge interviews, and now even royal-style travels to appear more significant. Piers Morgan said it, but many are also echoing the same sentiments.

However, royal analyst Charles Rae informed Entertainment Daily readers that "tthey are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything... They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy."

Still, despite all these repeated backlash and commentaries about them possibly regretting their Megxit move, the two have already said they do not have regrets at all.

In the epilogue to the book Finding Freedom, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that the two know they're in for a long and hard struggle as non-royals, but regret is non-existent.

"As difficult as recent years have been, sources close to the Sussexes say that neither Harry nor Meghan have any regrets about the decisions they have made," the book reads.

Some friends even disclosed how proud Meghan Markle is of their acheivements as husband and wife raising a family in America after they stepped down from their privileged positions.

