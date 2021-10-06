As the race for the limited number of pilot spots on primetime TV next year begins to heat up, one that has been in limbo has finally officially claimed a place. After a slow journey through ABC's decision-making channels, the LA Law sequel pilot has been confirmed, and will be moving forward in the upcoming pilot season.

The original LA Law aired for eight seasons, from 1986 to 1994 and earned 15 Emmy awards, as well as a Golden Globe nomination. It centered around the fictional law firm McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, which covered cases frequently having to do with hot button issues of the day such as racism, HIV and AIDS, sexual harassment, and more.

The sequel series is poised to follow in its predecessor's footsteps, at least according to its network logline:

"The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases."

It's clear that Anthony Hemingway, producer and director, is committed to assuring that this reboot focuses on the ever-more-relevant topics of social good, and will attempt to offer perspective on modern issues - especially as an openly gay man himself. Hemingway is known for his directorial work on shows like Shameless and True Blood.

The rest of the logline, as listed on Deadline, also promises a lot of topical political conflict, but perhaps more importantly, it promises the return of a key character:

"Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change."

Rollins was a major character in the original series, joining the main LA Law cast for season two as a new associate. Where he once sparked conflict as the young idealist, the audience will now get to see how he fares on the other side of the table, now the seasoned and perhaps jaded adult, clashing with a new, young idealist.