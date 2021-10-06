Suri Cruise has been staying with Katie Holmes ever since she separated from Tom Cruise in 2012. More recently, a report suggests that Suri was once ran away from her mom and move in with her dad because she wan't happy with Holmes' then new boyfriend; is this true?

According to a report published by Woman's Day last year, Suri Cruise had gone missing. The report suggests that the former couple's daughter does not favor the actress's then relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo.

The insider said Tom and Katie used to go out together almost daily until Emilio came into the picture.

Due to her mother's new relationship, Suri was reportedly sick and "can't stomach" her mom kissing the chef on every street corner, which was published in several outlets at the time.

Suri can't stand it anymore, leading her to run away and move with her dad. The source revealed Suri had a "fascination with her father," and she could find her way in Florida.

The "Mission Impossible" actor was reportedly happy and excited that his daughter is finally moving with him because he never got to know her and never moved on from Katie taking Suri away.

Suri Cruise Runaway Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying the information was disorganized from the very start.

The information doesn't add up also as the report first said that Suri had gone missing, but the story later revolved around her mother's new relationship.

The title was also misleading as it says, "Suri Goes Missing!" Aside from the information mentioned above, Katie and Tom were very close and hanging out together in New York City weeks before the report was published.

Furthermore, Tom was filming in London at the time, so Suri doesn't have any reason to go to Florida. In conclusion, Suri was never missing in the first place.

What Happened To Emilio Vitolo, Katie Holmes?

In early reports, Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo had oficially split after eight months of dating.

The actress' spokesperson previously confirmed the news to Us Weekly saying the two had parted ways but remain as good friends.

"Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends," the representative said.

Who Is Suri Cruise?

According to Best Life, Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, one year after Tom and Katie made their public debut as a couple.

The former pair got engaged in 2005 and welcomed Suri right before their wedding.

After Suri was born, Tom previously spoke to ABC News, saying the experience was indescribable, "It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving."

The actress eventually filed for divorce in 2012, and she was granted primary custody of her daughter, who was six years old at the time.

However, despite their separation, Tom can get "generous visitation rights" to his daughter.