Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split: Reason For Breakup Revealed

Actress Katie Holmes and New York restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. had officially ended their 8-month relationship.

The actress's spokesperson recently confirmed to a Us Weekly-published article that the two had parted ways two weeks ago "The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," the source said.

The representative also explained the details behind the recent breakup "Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together-it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."

The actress and her ex-boyfriend haven't been seen publicly together in a month because Holmes is working on a film in Connecticut.

READ NOW: Kat Dennings, Andrew W.K. ENGAGED -- But What Happened To His Wife Cherie Lily?

Before the official breakup was announced, it has also been reported last month that the two are giving each other "space". A source revealed "They've agreed to give each other space, they both have a lot of commitments piling up."

The ex-couple were first rumored to be dating in mid 2020 when they were spotted on a dinner date at Vitolo Jr.'s family-owned restaurant. "Emilio and Katie act like young teens in love when they are together. They are always laughing when they're together." a source said.

The ex-couple has been inseparable since as they were spotted countless of times walking around New York City in full-on PDA. They were also publicly photographed strolling in the city while holding hands.

The relatonship was made official in December when Vitolo Jr. wrote a heartwarming greeting in an Instagram post writing "The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"

Despite Vitolo Jr.'s friends' "approval of Katie", it has been also reported that the actress's loved ones were "concerened" on how fast the relationship has progressed.

Vitolo Jr. is a chef working at his family's New York restaurant called Emilio's Ballato.

Holmes had previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years after breaking up in August of 2019. She was also married to Tom Cruise for six years and has been co-parenting their 15-year-old daughter ever since.

Vitolo Jr. was previously engaged to designer Rachel Emmons.

READ ALSO: 'NICKI DAY': Nicki Minaj Breaks Twitter with Surprising Tweets to Fan's Delight

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles