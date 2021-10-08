A response from the judges has placed Marilyn Manson on the hot seat as they allowed the "Game of Thrones" actress Esmé Bianco sexual assault case to proceed.

"Untrue, meritless" were the words said by Manson back in July and also said the accusations are a part of a "coordinated attack by multiple plaintiffs," in July.

However, Fox News confirmed that the judges had given Esmé Bianco a signal to move forward with the case. US District Court of California Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha denied the goth rocker's attempt to dismiss the claims based on the statute of limitations, as revealed on the court documents on October 7, Thursday.



The star, real name Brian Warner, is ordered by the judge to file a formal answer in the next 14 days to each of the claims made in Bianco's lawsuit.

"A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner's alleged unconscionable acts," Aenlle-Rocha also added in his court address, "including the perceived threat to Plaintiff's safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner,"

The 39-year-old actress filed a lawsuit in April against the actor for alleged sexual assault and sexual battery. The court submission arrived three months after Bianco publicly accused him of physical and psychological abuse, recalling the time when the "monster," Manson, "repeatedly cut her torso with a knife."



"The Magicians" actress also alleged that Manson and his former manager violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act. The said violation was supported by a claim from the British star when Warner used fraud to bring her to the US and threatened her to performing violent sexual acts, to which she did not consent.



"Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions," the initial detailed filing said, per Deadline's report.

Bianco said she was involved with Manson from 2009 to 2013, and in her original filing, she also confirmed to her attorney, Jay Ellwanger, that she got raped by Warner "in or around May 2011."

Just recently, in September, another accuser, named Jane Doe, also filed her lawsuit against Manson. Yet, California Judge Gregory Keosian dismissed it after it fell out of the statute of limitations.

In the same case as Bianco, the woman sued Manson for alleged rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles. She also claimed that the two dated in 2011 and soon found herself exploited and victimized by Manson.

