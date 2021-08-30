Evan Rachel Wood left a finger on stage as she mentioned her ex Marilyn Manson in the lyrics to stand up against abusers.

Wood appeared along with her musical partner Zane Carney on August 28 at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles. According to People, the two covered New Radicals' 1998 single "You Get What You Give" and subtly called out her former boyfriend for four years and alleged groomer Marilyn Manson.

"I've been saving this but it seems like the appropriate time," she said on the microphone. The song was known to have Manson's name referenced. In that case, Wood raised her middle finger as she sang his name while the crowd cheered.

Evan Rachel Wood On Sexual Assault

When she first opened up in 2016, Wood said in an interview that she suffered "physical, psychological (and) sexual" abuse by a "significant other." She later subsequently testified in support of multiple pieces of legislation that protect survivors of sexual assault.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote during that time. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," Evan Rachel Wood started dating Marilyn Manson at the age of 19, while her ex-partner was 38.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," she also added.

The three-time Golden Globe nominee was one of at least 15 women who stood up against Manson of sexual assault. Manson later denied this allegation and even described the issue as a "horrible distortions of reality."

"My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," Manson concluded.



Manson On DONDA

The performance of Evan + Zane came after Kanye West received backlash for bringing Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on stage on Thursday's listening event for his album "DONDA." The two personalities showed up on the show to "cause controversy" for the album, which dropped on Sunday, August 29, without West's approval.

"For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," the singer captioned on a Sunday post.

Wood also directly referenced Manson's collaboration with West as she posted an article on her Instagram Story. She added a caption that said, "Triggered, re-traumatized, and unsafe."

