Best known as legendary pro-wrestler and championship belts maker, Reggie Parks passed away on October 7 at the age of 87.

Reggie Parks' official Facebook account announced his passing one morning in Tucson, Arizona. The post showed a photo of the wrestler holding a championship belt with a caption that shows, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and mentor, "The King of Belts" Reggie Parks."

They also confirmed that Parks passed away after "a short but valiant battle with COVID-19."



Parks has been working in the wrestling industry for nearly three decades and started his career with Hall of Famer Stu Hart, which led to him competing in the NWA and AWA, per WWE.

Rest In Peace, Reggie Parks

According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four, the Edmonton native started wrestling at 20 with Stu Hart in 1955. By the time he started working, his days touring around the world had begun at that time as well.

The article claimed that he worked with almost every wrestler in the US and Canada for the whole course of his career, namely Larry Hennig, Art Nelson, Harley Race, Ric Flair, and more.

In 1961, the wrestler had his "first taste of major championship stardom" when he teamed up with Enrique Torres for the NWA World Tag Team Championship in San Francisco. After he retired from wrestling in 1982, he pursued his business of engraving and producing belts, including a carpet cleaning business.

The publisher also stated that he did most of the championship belts in the '70s up to the '90s. Because of his creativity, the source described him as the "go-to guy" for creating belts for wrestling and UFC boxing, too.

As soon as his death was announced, the official Twitter account of WWE released a statement regarding his death, which read, "WWE is saddened to learn that legendary sports-entertainer and championship title maker Reggie Parks passed away at the age of 87."

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary sports-entertainer and championship title maker Reggie Parks passed away at the age of 87.https://t.co/JCL8GTZctm — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2021

The company even received backlash from fans for not being able to give him proper credit as "pro-wrestler" instead of calling him "sports-entertainer.

The world lost a true icon today.



If you grew up loving wrestling in the 80s or 90s, you grew up loving his work.



RIP Reggie Parks pic.twitter.com/belIXYYOGe — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) October 8, 2021

Nobody’s making fun of WWE, they’re simply calling them out for disrespecting the guy by labelling him a ‘sports entertainer’ when he was in fact (and referred to himself as such) a pro-wrestler. — A... Fan (@RingGeneral) October 8, 2021



Furthermore, more fans from Twitter shared their heartfelt messages to the one who passed as he should be recognized after making iconic wrestling belts for the past years.

RIP Reggie Parks. So many greats held your belts. pic.twitter.com/rZ1zb9qtfB — Thomas Anderson (@HUMAT0N) October 8, 2021



