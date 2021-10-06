In light of the growing worry among LIVE with Kelly & Ryan viewers regarding RYAN Seacrest's mysterious disappearance, the Seacrest team is said to have 'staged an intervention'

An insider reportedly leaked this information to US Weekly, as the 46-year-old longtime show host has been absent for a few episodes of his morning talk show "LIVE With Kelly And Ryan" in September. A second insider followed up, saying, "Kelly is a pro and knows the show must go on."

They also continued, "She would of course have missed her cohost, but Mark did a fantastic job supporting her and the whole cast when he stepped in this week." As Seacrest was missing in the scene for his hosting gig, Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, took over for him while he was away.

Fans Alarmed Over Seacrest's Health

The outlet also reported that fans had been worried about the radio host many times.

And these included the time when he "seemingly slurred his words" and was unable to focus on "American Idol" back in May 2020 and another time "the following morning when he wasn't on Live."

Yet, a third source stated there is nothing to be worried about Ryan Secrest, despite his hectic schedule becoming a tv presenter. "He recognizes he needs to find windows of time to rest during these busy windows of work," they concluded.

Even though Seacrest himself hasn't confirmed the reason for his seven-episode absence, this article, however, suspected that they are preparing for the next season of "American Idol."

Seacrest shared a photo on his social media, Sunday, alongside Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan. "Picking up where we left off. The band is back together for number 20! @americanidol," he wrote.

Addressing Recent Health Scares

It is officially confirmed that Ryan Seacrest is back on the roll to reunite with cohost Kelly for "Live." The official Instagram account of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan" uploaded a clip of the two together with a caption that read, "We're live now!"



Addressing his recent health concerns, The Sun reported a statement from his representatives back in 2020. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home," they said.

"Between 'Live With Kelly & Ryan,' 'American Idol,' 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest,' and the 'Disney Family Singalong' specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," they said.

