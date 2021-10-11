Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have been friends for years. They already collaborated on several tracks and performed together in the past; however, the rapper seems to shade her pal in a recent comment about Jesy Nelson's blackfishing controversy; is this true?

The drama started when a TikTok account named popcultxxx posted a video calling out Jesy Nelson for her excessive tanning.

The video shows Nelson's picture being edited to have a lighter complexion; the post was captioned with, "what is it with brits and their love for excessive tanning? blackfishing isn't cute luvs xox." (watch the video below)

Following this, Nicki Minaj made rounds on Twitter when a screenshot of her comment circulated on the platform saying, "I can name a couple other singers in the US that tan as much as this. Y'all always tryna find something. #VeryMuchSomething."

In a fan's comment, she also responded, saying Nelson's issue is more than a tan as her lips and style also resemble Black people.

Minaj said, "so all these reality stars y'all worship with big lips & tans r ok but Jesy's where y'all draw the line huh?"

Many Barbz (Nicki Minaj's fans) defended the queen of rap by saying the screenshots circulating online were edited. In the original video, the comment is nowhere to be found.

Fans Think Nicki Minaj Is Referring To Ariana Grande

Following this, many fans took online to express their speculations about Minaj's recent comments saying she's referring to Ariana Grande as she's previously known for tanning her skin that caused a controversy in the past.

"not nicki throwing ariana under the bus on the tan and blackfishing conversation," one fan wrote. "Omg Nicki about to expose Ariana," another fan wrote. (via Pop Faction)

Even Nicki knows Ariana blackfishies lol https://t.co/ralapbi4oX — draco🥰 (@bigdracolena) October 11, 2021

Other supporters defend the rapper saying she's not referring to Grande as they are "best friends."

"ariana and nicki r besties the she wouldn't do that to her :( i hope they're good," one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj has not confirmed whether the screenshots are fake or not.

Ariana Grande's Racial Ambiguity Issue

According to Insider, Ariana Grande was previously accused of appropriating Black culture in her "7 Rings" music video. She also faced controversy after publicly joking about her quinceañera despite not being a Latin individual.

Aside from the issue mentioned above, fans called out Grande after noticing her skin has appeared darker over time.

Grande has not publicly commented on how she achieved her darker skin tone, but spray tan artist Kristyn Pradas often shares photos online of Grande, which hints that she's one of her clients.

