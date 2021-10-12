Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your conversational pop-culture cheat sheet. I hope you are all feeling ready and rested after the long weekend. I know that I am feeling equally as tired as when I left so...whoops! BUT, in the last three days (and today) there have been so many awesome entertainment happenings, and I can't wait to share them with you here. Here we go!

1. Guilty Party

Guilty Party, one of the newest Paramount+ series, will be premiering on 10/14, and we are AMPED. The TV show follows a disgraced journalist, named Beth Burgess, as she tries to save herself by investigating the story of Toni Plimpton, a young mother who has wrongfully been sentenced to life in prison. Burgess will be played by Kate Beckinsale and Plimpton by Jules Latimer. We can't wait for this series to premiere on Thursday!

2. The Bear

According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, FX has just picked up a new half-hour comedy series titled The Bear. The show will star Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and Liza Colón-Zayas. This fun new show will follow this team as they work together at a restaurant in a show that I'm sure will equally make us laugh and make us very hungry.

3.Omar Sy

The star of Lupin, Omar Sy, has signed a multi-year feature film deal with Netflix. After the massive success of his show Lupin, this deal comes as no surprise. It does, however, guarantee that we will be seeing more of Sy on the platform. He is promised to be an actor and executive producer on these projects yet to come. We can't wait to see what's in store!

4.Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynsky has officially joined the cast of Hulu's newest true-crime limited series, Candy. The limited series is based on a true story, following ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who will be played by Jessica Biel, and the friend she killed, Betty Gore. Lynskey will take on the role of Gore in this highly anticipated new show. We know whodunnit. Now we get to find out why-done-it.

5. Tales of the Walking Dead

AMC has officially picked up the anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead and plans to premiere it in the summer of 2022. Each episode of this show will follow the life of a different character that passed through the original series. Tales of the Walking Dead is the fourth spin-off of The Walking Dead to be created. You could say this show has a lot of life.

6. Hilary Swank

An exclusive with Deadline revealed that Entertainment One will be producing a film based off of the book Before She Disappeared, and the film is set to star Hollywood icon, Hillary Swank. While the release date for the film has yet to be announced, we know that whenever it comes out, we can be sure to be ready for great things!

7. Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany will be starring in an upcoming film titled Harvest Moon. A Deadline exclusive revealed this news, and explained that Bettany co-wrote the script with Dana Brown. Much like the Swank story, we do not yet have a release date for this film. We know it will be produced through Miramax. We can't wait to see Bettany's work!

8. Jensen Ackles

Stop the presses!! Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will be appearing in the new film Rust. An exclusive with Deadline revealed he will be joining the cast alongside powerhouse Alec Baldwin. Rust is a new Western film based on a story by Baldwin and Joel Souza, the writer and director of the project. We can't wait to see him stop hunting the yellow-eyed demon, and start taking on the ole' west. (Fans of Supernatural appreciated that joke. I'm sure of it.)

And that's it for The Enstarz 8 of today! I'll be back tomorrow with even more to know about what's happening!