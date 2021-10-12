Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga has been arrested for 'felony domestic violence,' after he turned himself in to them.

This was confirmed by DailyMail.com.

According to a booking record acquired by news site, Tyga, actual name Michael Ray Stevenson, has a $50,000 bond set for him.

As originally reported by TMZ, the Grammy-nominated rapper surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning to face charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

Tyga was seen leaving the Hollywood Police Station after being freed from custody on Tuesday. He has posted a hefty bail.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, the 31-year-old Compton native and the 22-year-old influencer got into an argument at his $12.8 million Bel-Air house.

Camaryn also posted gruesome video of her bloodied sweater and black eye on the same day.

I didn't show up "screaming" or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted and refused to let me leave for hours,' Swanson clarified via Instastory.

She said it is time for her to me to stop disguising the fact that she has already been abused on all levels: emotionally, psychologically, and physically.

She added that although she's mortified and humiliated that it's come to this, she knows that she must defend her own interests.

The Atlanta-born blonde had receipts too - apart from the injuries, she shared a screenshot of her conversation with Tyga. She got a message from Tyga on Monday at 7:14am that read: 'Hurts so much.'

Camaryn's reply at 9:45am read, "I can't believe this is how it has to end. Honestly I'm so heart broken and didn't think you were capable to ever do this to me."

During her relationship with the half-Vietnamese hip-hop singer, Swanson displayed a diamond sparkling band on her left ring finger.

Tyga, the co-founder of The Meaning of Mine, and the rapper became Instagram official after visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on February 22.

Rapper Mrs. Bubblegum got his start in the spotlight as the ex-boyfriend of KUWTK star Kylie Jenner for over three years.

Also, Tyga has a kid, King Cairo, from his three-year relationship with former fiancée Blac Chyna, which ended in 2014. King Cairo will be nine on Saturday.

After only three episodes of the sixth season of Fox's "The Masked Singer," the 'Dalmatian' was eliminated on September 29th.

So far, Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna are yet to react to the news. Kylie is busy promoting her new swimwear line, while Blac Chyna was most recently reported to be freaking out over COVID-19 vaccines.

