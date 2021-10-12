Chucky the series premiers today October 12. Literally a few hours before its dropping and while it is showing, social media has exploded positively with users' comments of how excited they are.

This is unsurprising, given how most children of the 90s and early 2000s got their scares through the "The Child's Play" franchise.

One must also remember that these fans have now grown and are very talented at creating artworks and memes. Twitter showed some of them and they are truly impressive. The memes are of course, funny. What a way to pay homage to a cult horror show.

Check some of them out:

For those who do not know, the Child's Play franchise revolves around the ugly but iconic doll, Chucky.

As the original story goes, a Good Guy doll is taken over by Charles Lee Ray's spirit, and when Ray dies, he employs voodoo to transfer his soul into the doll, which allows him to continue his heinous deeds. The Child's Play series debuted in 1988. As a result, Don Mancini went on to write six further sequels, including the critically acclaimed Child's Play 2, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, the cult classic Curse of Chucky, and finally Cult of Chucky. While the brand received a Mancini-less makeover in 2019, the original Chucky inventor will be returning to supervise the doll's television debut in 2021.

In this series, Zackary Arthur plays a 14-year-old misfit named Jake Wheeler who aspires to be an artist like his late mother and is presently creating sculptures out of doll parts, much to his drunken father's dismay.

He first encounters Chucky at a neighborhood yard sale while looking for dolls. After an argument with Jake that night, Jake's father declares that the dolls are no longer a part of their family life.

When Jake looks Chucky up on eBay, he discovers that he's extremely valuable. In order to keep him safe from his father, he brings the doll to school with him the next day. While there, strange things start to happen that may be Chucky, but we never see him do anything... until the school talent show. While doing a ventriloquist performance with Jake, Chucky comes to life and humiliates Lexy, the cruel girl (Alyvia Alyn Lind).

