Fresh off of his game-changing turn as Shang-Chi in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", Simu Liu is returning to the big screen as one part of an emotional love triangle in "One True Loves," an adaptation of the moving romance novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The film had its first day of shooting on October 13, 2021, as excitedly shared by Liu in one of his Instagram stories.

Liu will star alongside Phillipa Soo, who originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical "Hamilton," and Luke Bracey, who had a memorable turn opposite Emma Roberts in Netflix's "Holidate." The script for "One True Loves" was adapted by the author Taylor Jenkins Reid and and her husband Alex Jenkins Reid, with Andy Finkman set to direct the film.

Based on the novel by the same name, "One True Loves" is about Emma (Soo) who must choose between her presumed-dead husband Jesse (Bracey) and the her new fiancé Sam (Liu), who has helped her find love again. Readers have described the experience as viscerally emotional, with each of Emma's love stories feeling genuine and fulfilling.

Congratulations and best of luck to the cast and crew of "One True Loves!" We look forward to seeing this stirring love story on the big screen in 2022.

