Fans of the popular Starz crime drama Power will be happy to hear that Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost will be back in late November and it looks as intense as ever.

The hit show, created by Courtney A. Kemp, has been enthralling viewers since airing in 2014 and the new trailer that was just released is keeping that intensity flowing in this upcoming season. Picking up after the last episode finale, Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) finds himself trying to get a handle on his situation while distancing himself from his father's past. Struggling to find a balance between his family, school, and drug business is proving to be a tricky journey with prosecutor Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) closing in.

Much like past seasons, this one looks to be packed with familiar talent including Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate, Method Man, Berto Colon, Redman in a guest role, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Lovell Adams-Gray, Woody McClain, Paton Ashbrook, and Gianni Paolo.

Courtney A. Kemp was once quoted about the importance of why she decided on the title of the show being Power and its significance for who Ghost is as a character,

I called my show 'Power' because, for me, the whole series is about the way my main character, Ghost, is power-less over his circumstances, even though he has almost endless access to money and guns.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kemp was asked about the show being a hit, even if mainstream audiences haven't recognized the impact,

I've been in multiple rooms full of showrunners and WGA members - before the pandemic, of course - and heard, "Oh, you're a showrunner? Power? Never heard of it." If your own peer group has never heard of your show, and it's been on for six years and it's the biggest hit on your network, it can't just be because they're not looking for it. It has to be a combination of factors. It has not been the universe's will that we be acknowledged in the way that I would hope, on a mainstream level, and I'm so grateful to the Image Awards for acknowledging us as much as they have.

So, if you are hungry for what's in store for this explosive new season of Power Book II: Ghost, the trailer will most definitely leave you wanting more.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz on November 21, 2011.