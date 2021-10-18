Is the FBI hiding a vital piece of information in the Gabby Petito murder?

According to a former FBI agent, it is possible that the authorities already have a suspect behind closed doors - however, it isn't clear if it's Brian Laundrie.

According to Stuart Kaplan, "That piece of information, I would bet, has gone into grand jury - there is now a sealed indictment for the apprehension for the person who is responsible for the death of Gabby Petito."

He went on to say that details like warrants and charges won't be released until they arrest the suspect.

Per Kaplan, "[FBI] would tend to not want to unseal that."

Meanwhile, many Redditors believe that perhaps there is really a suspect, but the authorities withhold the information for whatever legal reason they have.

Alexis Sharkey Case Similar to Gabby Petito Murder

In the r/BrianLaundriesubreddit, Redditor oxremx gave an example in the case of another influencer Alexis Sharkey who was strangled and left dead on the side of the road and took almost a year to compile the evidence against her husband because "they had other POI's to go through and rule out from the list."

Thomas Sharkey also had a history of being "evasive," leaving the state for two weeks after his wife's murder. Authorities said they tried to meet with him to collect DNA samples, and by August, he finally agreed to meet with detectives while living in Georgia.

Police said that the detectives went to Georgia, but they weren't able to contact him.

However, the police later tried to get the arrest warrant because of the "high-profile nature of the case."

Thomas then went to Sharkey, who they discovered in Florida, and upon learning that the police were there for him, he immediately ran upstairs and shot himself.

According to police, neither he nor his family knew an arrest warrant before he was even contacted for that DNA sample meeting. "They say the goal was that when he was arrested, to formally charge him with Alexis Sharkey's murder in Harris County."

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie Update: The Key In Gabby Petito Tragic Murder Is THIS, FBI Analyst Says

Do the FBI Have A Suspect and Is It Brian Laundrie?

Redditors can't help but analyze the Brian Laundrie case and the Thomas Sharkey case. Some don't believe that the authorities have a lead, while others think they know who killed Gabby Petito and they're piecing evidences.

According to a commenter, "It's puzzling to me if [Laundrie] who did it and they have the evidence [FBI] should announce it. Maybe that will bring him out if he's laying low in someone's home."

Another said, "I'd bet there is no indictment right now. Grand Jury still subpoening records and reviewing them. Takes a while. I've worked on cases that took a couple of years and multiple grand juries to bring an indictment. And it most like will be sealed if they do reach that point."

Meanwhile, another suggested, "Would be crazy if it turns out [Petito] wasn't killed by Brian after all and he has been murdered too already lololol how strange."

But others deemed that it's the end of the line for Laundrie if he finally gets caught.

"Brian is getting convicted when caught no matter what. The public has already deemed him guilty."

"This is to high profile of a case and everyone that will be on the jury will already have knowledge or a predetermined judgment on this case. No way will a jury trial be fair."

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Plea Deal: Social Media Weighs In The Possible Punishment He Deserves If Proven Guilty