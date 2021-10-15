A lot of people believe that Brian Laundrie murdered his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Though he is currently just a person of interest in the case and hasn't been charged with anything aside from bank fraud, many social media users are already weighing in on the possible punishment he'll be getting, whether or not he surrenders himself to the authorities or get caught.

Speaking of a possible deal, Twitter user @tibar48 made a point by saying, "Brian make a deal?? He doesn't deserve a deal."

"That's the problem with our justice system too many people making deals and gettin a slap on the wrist!"

@Steelersmom56 responded to the tweet, saying, "Life in prison instead of death penalty would be the deal. I'll take it!"

Brian Laundrie Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Some people defended Brian Laundrie, questioning why he would even take the deal if the authorities couldn't prove that he strangled Gabby Petito, the official cause of her death.

@BronxLaugher wrote, "Why would he take that deal? They can't even prove he strangled her, and even if they could, it would only amount to a second-degree charge if there was some type of argument that started the altercation."

He further went on to say, "Why would someone "take a deal" for life in prison when they can't even prove a second-degree murder charge right now? That makes zero sense.

'Not First Degree'

Meanwhile, @AntiRedwinters said Brian Laundrie couldn't make a deal because Gabby Petito's murder wasn't first degree, "so he cant be charged with death or life in prison."

"Depending on his defense, he could get as little as manslaughter, at the most he could get 2nd degree murder because that's what it was, he obviously killed her in a fit of rage."

Dog, The Bounty Hunter, Should 'Strangle' Him

Another Twitter user @twit55811 said that Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has been highly active in looking for Laundrie, said he should "walk up to Brian and strangle him."

"But then again, Dog's a bounty-hunter, right? Bounty-hunting contracts usually offer bonuses for taking in perps alive, not killing them."

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sun, Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, warned Laundrie but said he would take him alive and not kill him.

He called out Laundrie, saying, "Turn yourself in, Brian. For once in your life, be a man."

