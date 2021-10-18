The Brian Laundrie search continues.

But the people who may have seen or talked to him may have the information where Gabby Petito's fiancé could be hiding.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned home alone without Petito, despite embarking on a road trip across the country together since July.

Later on, Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11, and during that time, Laundrie refused to talk to the police.

Laundrie's parents later reported him missing on Sept. 17 and claimed that their son told them he would go on a hike at the large nature preserve near their home and didn't see him for several days.

On Sept. 19, Gabby Petito's dead body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and according to the autopsy results, the official cause of death is strangulation.

She was also dead for three to four weeks before the authorities found her deceased body.

But seven witnesses have all claimed to have encountered the person of interest in Petito's murder.

And according to many, these people may hold the critical clues to finding the "disturbing" and "strange" fiancé of the 22-year-old influencer.

August 25 / 26 -- Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at Victor Emporium

Sunny Mason claims that Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie stopped at the Victor Emporium, 30 miles from Grand Teton National Park, on Aug. 25 or 26.

Mason said that Laundrie acted "strange" and "odd" but revealed, "It felt like he felt slighted for her not talking about her engagement, or her not being excited [about it]."

August 27 -- Brian Laundrie Gets Into a Fight

Nina Angelo said she saw Laundrie argue with a restaurant employee while eating at Wyoming.

Per Fox News, Laundrie's body language at the time looked "aggressive" that Petito had to apologize for his behavior.

Angelo said, "It's crazy because it wasn't just like we passed them on the street. It was a full-blown incident."

August 29 -- Brian Laundrie Hitchhikes

Miranda Baker said that she and her boyfriend picked up a hitchhiker, whom she thinks is Brian Laundrie, at about 5pm, and he reportedly told them he was camping alone. At the same time, his girlfriend worked on social media content with the van they were using.

But when Laundrie found out that they were going to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he immediately asked to get out of the vehicle, "and he was kind of in a hurry."

August 29 - Brian Laundrie Hitchhikes Again

Norma Jean Jalovec also believed she gave Brian Laundrie a ride an hour or two after the previous witness talked to him.

She stopped her car when she saw a man looking for a ride, who asked to be dropped off at Spread Creek campgrounds, which is where Gabby Petito's body was discovered.

September 1 -- Brian Laundrie Returns to Florida Home and Went Camping with Parents

William and Charlene Guthrie saw Brian Laundrie return home and that the entire Laundrie family went packed their bags to go camping a week later.

They told Fox News, "We just thought they had come back from wherever. We didn't know they were on a trip."

September 17 -- Brian Laundrie Went Missing

On the day Brian Laundrie was reported missing, another neighbor near the Laundrie home said he saw a man who looked like the fugitive running from his home on Sept. 17.

Jen said that the man ran into the woods and that another neighbor may also have captured the entire thing on their home security camera.

