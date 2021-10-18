If her lucky streak can continue, she'll mightt be a blt resolve this asap.

The rapper is accused of throwing a bottle at two bartenders at a Flushing strip club and ordering friends to attack them.

When a request was made for Cardi to be fined $8,310, the judge refused, according to records acquired by Radar's court reporters. A guy called Kevin Brophy Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Cardi B, as previously reported.

He's suing for $5 million, claiming that her mixtape, Gangsta Bi-ch Music Vol. 1, utilized his photograph without his consent. Cardi sits in a limo with her legs outstretched on the album's cover. On his back , a highly tattooed male is seen having performing oral sex on the "Bodak Yellow," rapper.

This has caused him mental pain and rifts with his family, according to Brophy. Cardi claims the lawsuit is a sham and that she has done nothing wrong. Despite Cardi's insistence that the case be dismissed, the court has allowed it to proceed. The rapper recently requested that the trial be postponed until next year, rather than until October. After giving birth to her son, she was advised not to fly from New York to California by her doctor.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Arrested: Manhunt for Fugitive Ends in a Gunpoint? [DETAILS]

Accordingly, the court delayed the trial until February after being convinced by Cardi's doctor's report about her health. Brophy was enraged and wanted the program to begin as soon as possible, but he eventually relented.

Until he spotted Cardi B having a good time at Paris Fashion Week while in France. He claimed she lied to the court about her travel limitations.

As he put it, "There is no plausible explanation for" Cardi's behavior in Paris two weeks after she said she couldn't or wouldn't leave New York to be with her children and that it wasn't safe to be out in public. Brophy requested that the trial date be pushed out to December 2021 from February 2022, when it had originally been scheduled. In addition, he desired the $8k in fines that had been imposed on him.

When the judge pushed out the trial date, Cardi said the Paris Fashion Week gig came up. Cardi denied trying to deceive the court.

ALSO READ: Gabby Petito Autopsy Reveals How She Was Strangulated, Throttled; Horrifying Details Spark Internet Outrage