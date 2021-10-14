The coroner who conducted Gabby Petito's autopsy described what "manual strangulation/throttling" meant the day after declaring her death.

Coroner Brent Blue of Teton County, Wyoming, said that throttling typically implies that it was done with human hands as opposed to an equipment." She explained that manual strangulation generally indicates that equipment was not used. So whoever the culprit was, the act was done cold-bloodedly and not by accident. The person is using his/her hands after all.

After said analysis, the Internet reacted by expressing their increased outrage that Brian Laundrie is still not found. Some reacted with their own domestic abuse stories. Some lamented the fact that she must have suffered.

oh how she suffered from #brianlaundrie #GabbyPetito autopsy report released https://t.co/fhVrSRysGB https://t.co/pO7Hk01IFI https://t.co/xlUe6AQV5i blast from the past at its finest — Koki Tanaka is too young 4 Debut (@LucasBay1992) October 14, 2021

Watching everything that happened to #GabbyPetito makes me so sad because I understand what she felt and went through. And I realize her tragic demise could have happened to me. I survived. She did not. #domesticviolenceawareness — YouKnowWho (@Allhailhaykemie) October 14, 2021

Once a woman has been strangled by her partner, the likelihood that he will strangle her again rises tenfold. Gabby Petito died of strangulation. Far too many other women have, too | Moira Donegan https://t.co/NObAi1W7Y2 — Karina Hillestad (@inahill) October 14, 2021

Gabby Petito must’ve been so scared knowing she was going to die while being strangled – it makes me sick to my stomach https://t.co/nGcwJm7UEJ — World Press (@UrichVaclav) October 14, 2021

ALSO READ: Rachael Ray Grateful for New York Apartment Fire, Losing Her Dog - But Why?

Petito, who was traveling across the nation with her lover, Brian Laundrie, died sometime around August 25.

Christopher Laundrie, the father of NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, was seen mowing his lawn on Wednesday, but he did not answer to inquiries from the reporter.

The Laundries' lawyer, Steve Bertolino, sent a statement via text message on Wednesday, calling Petito's death a tragedy but reiterating that Brian Laundrie was just a person of interest in her death.

According to Bertolino, when it comes to the death of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie is just a person of interest but he's the subject of a weeks-long manhunt now after he's been accused of using her debit card without her permission. When Brian is found, the pending fraud accusation against him will be addressed. At this time, he is still missing.

Klein's mother Nichole Schmidt was unimpressed with his remark.

"His words are garbage. Keep talking," she wrote in a text to NewsNation affiliate WFLA reporter J.B. Biunno.

In the absence of concrete evidence, Blue refuses to say if he suspects Brian Laundrie of involvement. In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, he said, "we are only tasked with cause and manner of death. He added, "who committed the homicide is up to law enforcement."

The 22-year-old Petito was reported missing by her parents on September 11th after she failed to return their phone calls and texts for a few days. The corpse of Petito was discovered on September 19th outside of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

ALSO READ: Erika Jayne Looks Haggard Shopping at Target Ahead of RHOBH Special Detailing Embezzlement Scandal?