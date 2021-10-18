Mark Harmon and his wife Pam Dawber have been married for 35 years now, and they're reportedly hitting rock bottom over the future of their careers; is "NCIS" the main culprit behind their marital woes?

According to a report published by Star, the couple is feuding over Harmon's exit from the show after playing Special Agent Gibbs for the past 18 years.

Dawber, who recently got a role on the show as a guest star, is reportedly not happy with her husband's decision.

The report suggests that the show's producers want Dawber "full-or part-time, and she'd love to do it." But Harmon insists that this is his final season.

The actor wants to retire at his Santa Monica ranch and suspects that the producers are using his wife "to get him to stick around."

"The only way this will be resolved is if one backs down," an insider said before adding the couple is "both stubborn."

Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber Feud Rumors Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the couple's issues, saying the magazine left out some crucial details.

The outlet mentioned it's true that Harmon has already left the show and will no longer be a part of the main cast, but executive producer Steve Binder teased fans about the 70-year-old actor's future on the show, seemingly hinting that he'll be back.

"regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years...never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out." Binder said. (via CNN Entertainment)

After 18 seasons, last week's episode titled "Great Wide Open," served as Harmon's exit. In the show, his character Agent Gibbs was in Alaska with Special Agent Timothy McGee, portrayed by Sean Murray.

The lead actor told Agent McGee that he's "not going back."

Mark Harmon, Pam Dawber's Relationship

According to The List, the actor was linked to several celebrities in the 1970s and 1980s before he married Dawber.

The actress has been very private with her relationship with Harmon, but she opened up about her marriage in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight saying, "I don't think 2 people can work all the time in show business and stay married. I did everything you can do in this business, and then I had children."

She also mentioned that the public doesn't see them in magazines because "when you're married, that's real life."

