Actor Mark Consuelos was said to be begging his wife, Kelly Ripa, over the things she shares, specifically, their "sex life."

A resurfaced report from OK! Magazine via Suggest believed that the "All My Children" actress had been too talkative with their personal lives. They also reported that Consuelos has been embarrassed about Ripa's constant "gushing about her and hubby's sex life."

And of course, to Consuelos, this information is some of the things that should just stay between them.

Under-The-Bed Spill

An insider even mentioned to the source that it was "embarrassing" for the fact that their friends know what happens in their bedroom, adding, "While he's happy she's happy."

They also added that the "Queen of The South" actor would "like for some things to stay private." Despite that, he's already aware that his wife of 24-years would never keep any cheeky information to herself once they get together as a family.

To add more into that, the magazine could not even pinpoint where Ripa may have crossed the line from what she wanted to share. But one thing is sure is that the article believes Ripa is "head over heels" for her husband. "She still thinks he's so gorgeous," the insider leaked. "They've been married 24 years, and the spark is alive and well."

The Real Look Over Ripa-Consuelos Relationship

Suggest reported that Ripa, herself, is "very open" about her love for Consuelos over the past years. And with that said, her husband would also be doing the same things as they would match their energy as a couple. The article also believed that the 50-year-old "Riverdale" star would never give any sign that he is "embarrassed" with any comments she gives out.



In the year that they made the published article, Ripa has not slowed down the steamy photos of each other. And to support that, she even blasted on social media showing off their beach body over the summer.

On the other hand, the husband acts nothing different than the mother-of-three. And pretty much, the actor is also "quick to gush" about Ripa's sexy appearance, as the outlet would say. In conclusion, the two have never caused any problems for their marriage, and they are still going well until now for their 25th year.

