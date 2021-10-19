In "The Wendy Williams Show," many things are going on, and the central star isn't even there to do something about it.

According to The Sun, Monday's crowd at the studio where Wendy Williams tapes her show was cut in half, usually a packed crowd.

Two episodes were filmed on Monday, at 10am, and 3pm, and only half of the average audience were there, with only about 40 people making up the audience.

Audience members were reportedly instructed to arrive at the venue two hours before the camera started rolling.

Those who went there confessed to the outlet that they had never seen the show's waiting room so silent.

Producers were even reportedly desperate to have the audience members stay for the two tapings that they handed gift bags to those who agreed to stay.

Many fans usually attended the tapings, while some confessed that they noticed something was off in the vibe of Wendy Williams on the final week of her filming before being hospitalized.

The outlet's sources said that the bags were not even full but instead near-empty.

Viewers Boycott 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Meanwhile, as the Monday episode premiered without Wendy Williams, fans were not happy with how everything was put into motion on the show.

The official IG page of the show shared a short video as the show was about to go on air with guest-hosts Bevy Smith, Devyn Simone, Elizabeth Wagmeister, and Michael Yo, as they talked about the "Hot Topics."

While some viewers praised the four guests for filling in for Wendy, many slammed the show, saying that it's not the same without her.

"Ya need to bring Wendy Back! This ain't it," one person commented.

Another stated, "No WENDY, no show. praying for her."

Where is Wendy Williams Now?

Wendy Williams' leave from the show has extended. She was initially set to return on Sept. 20 but had to push back the premiere because of contracting COVID.

Later on, she was hospitalized for psychiatric services.

They announced that she is continuing her rest in an Instagram post, saying, "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition."

This is why four new people are hosting the show, so they could fil in for her.

