Kris Jenner has a lot of say in her kids' decisions, especially towards the richest ones.

According to the National Enquirer, the momager allegedly demands Kim Kardashian to call off her divorce from Kanye West.

The reported reason for Jenner's order isn't genuinely shocking.

Kris Jenner Demands Kim Kardashian 'Make Nice' With 'Ye

Many fans have seen Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in the past couple of weeks as they attended listening parties, publicly went out for lunch, or just hanging out in general.

Their outings made people believe that they would call off the divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

But could the outings have something to do with Jenner?

According to the National Enquirer, Jenner reportedly warned the KKW Beauty mogul not to go through with her divorce because the entire Kar-Jenner clan may lose out on West's money.

After all, Kanye West is worth $1.8 billion.

It is known that the "Jesus Is King" rapper had said many bad things about his mother-in-law, but per the insider, the matriarch isn't going to let their bad blood take a massive cut out of her bank account.

"Kris still hates Kanye's guts. But she's sakvvy enough to see he has a ton more money than her entire clan put together."

The insider added, "She's told Kim it's smart to call off the dogs for now and lure him into a position where he feels like he needs her."

It's also obvious who will get the most money in this estimated billion-dollar divorce.

According to the tipster, "The ultimate aim would be for Kim to stay in partnership with Kanye in some form. It's a win-win for her brand, as well as for her cash flow," because the SKIMS mogul is currently worth $1.2 billion per Forbes.

The Truth About the KimYe Ongoing Divorce

Unless there's confirmation from both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West that they're calling off their divorce, the outlet's report on Kris Jenner demanding her daughter to stay married to the Grammy award-winning rapper isn't accurate.

Even Gossip Cop thinks so.

The Kar-Jenner family members are already wealthy in their own right, and they could live with just doing their thing without clinging on to West's name and money.

As for their divorce, the former power couple gave it a lot of thought and decided it was best for their family.

The Kar-Jenners and West are said to be on good terms despite different reports that there's bad blood.

After all, another source told Entertainment Tonight that West and Kardashian would move forward with their divorce.

