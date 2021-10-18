It seems like three people on this planet do not like the Harry Styles' Vogue cover, which was published for their Dec. 2020 issue.

While the rest of the world is happy and breathless seeing the former One Direction band member in the front of a prestigious magazine, Candace Owens, Ben Shapiro, and Billy Porter have all lambasted it.

However, they all have different reasons why they don't like Styles' fashionable Vogue shoot.

Billy Porter is NOT Happy After Vogue Featured Harry Styles

For the first time, Billy Porter has criticized Vogue's December cover, which featured Harry Styles, a male, in a dress. Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, the "Pose" actor took credit for the wave of men wearing skirts and dresses.

After all, he first did it at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Porter said, "I changed the whole game."

"And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it."

He went on to say, "I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

Porter also said he feels like the entire fashion industry only accepted him because they had to, but they were not convinced of him.

"This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now."

However, the Emmy award-winning actor made it clear that he wasn't dragging the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker.

"But he is the one you're going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn't care, he's just doing it because it's the thing to do."

Porter further said of Styles, "All he has to do is be white and straight."

'Harry Styles: Love on Tour' Is A Met Gala

Harry Styles has kicked off his second solo tour, which started last month, and on stage, he has been seen bringing some jaw-dropping ensembles.

He has embraced flamboyant fun for his performances, with a wide array of sequins and glitters, and the fans are just here for all of it.

On Twitter, one fan even said, "Harry Styles shows are like the Met Gala of concerts."

Another agreed,"'Harry Styles Love on Tour' isn't a series of concerts. It's a series of fashion conventions."

