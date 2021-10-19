Cuba Goodling Jr. is confirmed to be scheduled to face court as soon as February of next year as the judge in charge of the case denied his request to move the trial date.

The Academy Award winner has been charged with sex crimes, precisely a groping case, in New York City. He had allegedly violated three different women at three separate Manhattan hotspots back in 2018 and 2019.

Cuba's lawyer had reportedly submitted an appeal for the trial to be moved to a later date. On Monday, October 18, the defendant and his attorney Peter Toumbekis had met with the judge to discuss the rescheduling of Gooding's hearing.

Cuba To Go To Court in February

The judge apparently wanted to move the trial to a nearer date and even mentioned possibly having it in December. However, this conflicted with Peter's schedule as the law professional also handles a different client's case in the Bronx.

According to sources, Toumbekis had attempted to "pushed to delay" the face-to-face meeting until May 2022 and reasoned that he had backlogged cases that were more urgent.

However, Judge Curtis Farber did not allow the request saying, "I want to lock this down for trial. This case has been on my calendar for two years, going on three years. This is a firm trial date and it has to go."

"If I give you a firm date, I don't want to hear that the case in the Bronx didn't go and the judge adjourned it to February. That's not going to fly with me," the judge followed up. Farber then set the court meeting on February 1, to which the lawyer answered, "I'll make it work."



Is Cuba Gooding Jr. A Sex Offender?

ABC News reported that the "Men of Honor" star and his legal team are using the #MeToo movement to defend their client and contend the accusations against him while the prosecutors assigned to his case paint him as a serial sex offender.

In June 2019, Cuba had been arrested after one of the plaintiffs had called police authorities confessing that he had "squeezed her breast without her consent" at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

The actor was then charged for two more groping cases as his victim started to report how Gooding had forced himself onto them. One accused him of saying sexually suggestive comments to them after pinching their buttocks while at work waitressing, while the star allegedly touched the other at the LAVO nightclub.



The celebrity's court hearing has been delayed far too long as he was initially set to face this trial in April of last year. However, due to the increasing coronavirus cases and the pandemic protocols having most New York establishments closed down, they rescheduled everything.

