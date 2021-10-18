Actor Omar Gooding faced the cameras and explained his arrest after carrying three guns back in 1995 while starring in a hit television sitcom, "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper."

In a recent six-part special interview, an interviewer recalled what had happened during the days of his arrest. The man behind the camera recited a media report, "TV actor Omar Gooding and two friends were arrested on suspicion of carrying loaded guns while driving and receiving a stolen firearm."

"They were cruising in a black ford bronco around sunset, they were booked for possession of a loader firearm in a public place receiving a stolen firearm," he added. "I guess, at the time that you guys were being arrested a bunch of people were crowding around and started throwing rocks at the cop car and broke one of the cop cars windows."

On His Response

As for what he explained through VladTV, despite getting recognition for teaming up with Bill Cosby and working for Nickelodeon, the 44-year-old shared that he was stuck with a circle of friends who were into rapping, and some of them were from gang territories.

"These were people that I knew that I met in the streets through music, you know, it started as rap," Gooding stated. He also said that despite his fame, he enjoyed being out and not being associated with famous figures that "have never been in the streets before."

Later on, he described the people he met in the streets through music, "they were affiliated, they may not have been active gang bangers." The actor further questioned why the group didn't have guns, which resulted in him buying from other people instead of purchasing registered weapons from a store.

He even said "might as well get ten [or] fifteen" for the other people he was with.

What Went On

Right after Gooding and his group of friends went to a nightclub and charged $50 of valet parking, they got caught by a police car following them. And as more police cars came, one of his friends told him to hurry away, but the actor wanted to stay, so they got pulled over.

Following the arrest, bottles and rocks were thrown at them, which got the actor into shock. While they were in the police station for investigation, the actor was asked who owned the gun.

And the young Gooding wholeheartedly reenacted, "I'm like, it's my gun, it's my car, it's my gun." As he thought, they only found one gun. They also spotted two from the car, which became why his two other friends were also brought into the situation.

Along with his two friends, the actor gladly never went to jail, only got probation, and "the judge later dropped it down."

In the end, he still had to apologize to the "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper" crew for him to save his job.

The scene happened along Sunset Boulevard shortly after 2 am, according to the United Press. The publisher also said that Gooding, who was 19 back then, got arrested along with his two friends, Howard Lundy and Kerstin Brown, who were held on $20,000 bail each.

See the full interview here:



