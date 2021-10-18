TikToker, identified as Clinton Kane, was reportedly robbed and held at gunpoint while filming for his upcoming album.

The Australian artist had traveled all the way to San Fransico to shoot not only a music video but a documentary as well, ABC7 News claimed. However, everything goes south as a gun threatened Kane's life, and an estimated $30,000 got stolen from him.

According to the source, the traumatizing incident had happened on October 15 as Kane was accompanied by his two other friends who had brought their filming equipment for the sole purpose of shooting the singer's music video.

What Happened?

On that Friday afternoon, the Aussies had just arrived in the city and decided to go out for lunch and parked their car in the Marina District. Clinton had headed into a restaurant in the Bay Area with his crew without bringing in their belongings.

The 22-year old musician recalled running back towards the car with his friends after seeing several men trying to break into the vehicle.

Friday afternoon around 3 he & friends parked in the Marina. Shortly after they noticed men breaking into their car.



Kane & his mates gave chase. That’s when he said they were held at gunpoint.



Kane joked with me that he would never come back to SF. pic.twitter.com/bYhMGjwyWA — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 18, 2021

"I had a gun to my face for the first time in my life... It was very weird, very confusing. I don't really know what was going through my head at the time. I had so much adrenaline and so much confusion and just so much shock and fear," the TikToker shared.

Based on The Independent, the trio positioned themselves on the ground with their hands raised after the weapon was aimed at them. "After that happened I didn't really know what to do, so we quickly ran back into the restaurant, inside the kitchen, and just crawled. I don't remember anything that happened because it's all very quick," The victim said.

Clinton Kane's Special Announcement

Kane had taken his story to social media by posting pictures of their car with broken windows and their remaining possessions in a mess. "Hey guys just got to San Francisco to film for the album and in an hour of being here we had a gun pointed to our faces and everything was stolen so this trip is going QUITE GREAT," the Instagram caption had read.



The youth continued to make light of the situation and joked that he would never be returning to the city before announcing his plans to include San Fransico in his December tour- only without all his expensive gear this time.

