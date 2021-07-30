Actor Cuba Gooding Jr., popularly known for his roles in "Gladiator" and "Boyz n the Hood," was found liable in a rape case filed by an unnamed woman.

According to The Independent, the Hollywood actor wasn't able to respond to the accusations against him. Judge Paul Crotty of the U.S. district made a default judgment on his liability to the victim.

Crotty added that the actor failed to engage with authorities in the case.

Gooding Jr.'s next step is to argue that his accuser deserves $6 million in the case she filed last year. The woman will use the money for "damages, pain and suffering."

The actor has until September 7 to come forward and address the allegations in court.

Gloria Allred, the woman's legal counsel, also issued a statement to Reuters saying their camp is looking forward to the damages hearing.

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Rape Allegations

In early reports, a woman filed a lawsuit last year alleging that the actor raped her twice in 2013.

The woman, who goes by the pseudonym "Jane Doe," claims that Gooding Jr. approached him in a restaurant in Greenwich Village, and she was invited to the Mercer hotel to have drinks.

When they arrived in the lobby, Gooding Jr. allegedly asked her to come up to his room because he needed to change his clothes.

Upon entering the room, Jane Doe claims the actor played "Mumford & Sons" and started undressing.

READ NOW: Britney Spears' Medical Team Supports Singer's Plea to Remove Jamie as Conservator Over This Reason

The woman attempted to escape the situation by saying she would go to the bar, but she claims that the actor blocked her way, and he pushed her onto the bed before allegedly raping her.

When she tried to leave the room again, the horrifying act was allegedly done for the second time despite her repeatedly saying "no."

The 53-year-old actor denied all allegations through his legal representative, Attorney Mark Jay Heller, at the time, saying that the event happened seven years ago and questioned the woman why no complaint was ever filed.

Who Is Cuba Gooding Jr.?

The actor is known for his film "Jerry Maguire," where he snagged an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

He's also an actor for television like the show "American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson."

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Fighting Over TV Host's 'Crazy Obsession' With Gorillas?